Budget 2024 | Finance Ministry may cut income tax for lower-income individuals, first such move in seven years: Report
Budget 2024: Individuals with annual earnings of ₹5-15 lakh — currently taxed anywhere from 5-20 per cent — could be beneficiaries of the reduction, sources said. They added that a new tax slab may also be considered.
Union Budget 2024: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is contemplating measures worth over ₹50,000 crore ($6 billion) to boost consumption in India's upcoming Union Budget. This includes potential tax cuts for lower income individuals, marking the first such cuts in seven years, sources told Bloomberg.