Budget 2024: Interesting facts about the Budget presentation
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the interim Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1, 2024. It would be her sixth consecutive budget since 2019. Other Finance Ministers who have presented at least five consecutive Union Budget include Morarji Desai, P Chidambaram, Pranab Mukherjee, Manmohan Singh, Yashwant Sinha, and Arun Jaitley.