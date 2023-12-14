Budget 2024: Interim Budget vs Vote on Account. How the two are different?
On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget in Parliament with no major announcements as the elections for the Lok Sabha are due early next year. Here are some major differences between an Interim Budget and the Vote on Account
On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise up in the Parliament to present the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25. The finance minister will present the Interim Budget in a joint sitting of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha with no major announcements as the elections for the Lok Sabha are due early next year. The full Budget will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections. Prior to this, the interim Budget was presented ahead of the 2019 general elections by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Fourteen Interim Budget have been presented till now.