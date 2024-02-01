Budget 2024 key announcements1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Budget 2024 key announcements
Roof top solarisation and free electricity scheme to 1 crore households under which up to 300 units of free electricity will be given every month
Full budget in July to give blueprint for making India developed country
A corpus of ₹1 trillion to be set up to give 50 year, interest free loan to encourage private sector to scale up R&D in sunrise sectors.
Faster adoption of nano Dap after successful implementation of Nano urea. Will help cut fertilizer imports and subsidies
Outlay for infrastructure has been increased by 11% for FY25 to ₹11,11,111 crore from ₹10,00,000 crore.
Key budget announcement: A comprehensive scheme for promoting dairy development will be launched
FY24 fiscal deficit estimated at 5.8% of GDP, improving on the initial estimate of 5.8% of GDP.
FY25 gross borrowing estimated at ₹14.13 trillion, achieving a reduction from that of FY24
Fifty year interest free loan to states for capex to be continued in FY25 with an outlay of ₹1.3 trillion