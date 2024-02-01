 Budget 2024 key announcements | Mint
Budget 2024 key announcements

1

Roof top solarisation and free electricity scheme to 1 crore households under which up to 300 units of free electricity will be given every month

2

Full budget in July to give blueprint for making India developed country

 

3

A corpus of 1 trillion to be set up to give 50 year, interest free loan to encourage private sector to scale up R&D in sunrise sectors.

4

Faster adoption of nano Dap after successful implementation of Nano urea. Will help cut fertilizer imports and subsidies

5

Outlay for infrastructure has been increased by 11% for FY25 to 11,11,111 crore from 10,00,000 crore.

6

Key budget announcement: A comprehensive scheme for promoting dairy development will be launched

7

FY24 fiscal deficit estimated at 5.8% of GDP, improving on the initial estimate of 5.8% of GDP.

8

FY25 gross borrowing estimated at 14.13 trillion, achieving a reduction from that of FY24

9

Fifty year interest free loan to states for capex to be continued in FY25 with an outlay of 1.3 trillion
