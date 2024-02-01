Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Budget / News/  Budget 2024 key announcements

Budget 2024 key announcements

1 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Livemint

Budget 2024 key announcements

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for photos outside the Finance Ministry while holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024

Budget 2024 key announcements

1

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces roof top solarisation and free electricity scheme to 1 crore households under which up to 300 units of free electricity will be given every month

2

FM announces scheme for housing for middle class to those living in rented houses, slums, unauthorised colonies to buy or build own house.

3

Outlay for infrastructure has been increased by 11% for FY25 to 11,11,111 crore from 10,00,000 crore. In real terms, this is lower than 33% increase made in the last Budget but as a share of GDP it remains at 3.4%: FM
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.