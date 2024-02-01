Budget 2024 key announcements
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces roof top solarisation and free electricity scheme to 1 crore households under which up to 300 units of free electricity will be given every month
FM announces scheme for housing for middle class to those living in rented houses, slums, unauthorised colonies to buy or build own house.
Outlay for infrastructure has been increased by 11% for FY25 to ₹11,11,111 crore from ₹10,00,000 crore. In real terms, this is lower than 33% increase made in the last Budget but as a share of GDP it remains at 3.4%: FM