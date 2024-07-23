Budget
Budget 2024: Land and labour the focus of next generation of reforms
Manas Pimpalkhare , Puja Das 5 min read 23 Jul 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Summary
- By linking land and farmer registries, the government aims to increase credit flow into agriculture
New Delhi: Land and labour have emerged as the key focus of the next generation of Indian reforms—essentially aimed at raising productivity in farms and factories—to be rolled out over the next three years.
