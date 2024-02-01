Budget 2024 Live Updates: A day after the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 at the Parliament on Thursday, February 1. The interim budget will include estimates of the government’s expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance and projections for a few months. The full budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government. Despite some speculations of the interim budget being a vote on account, many experts are suggesting crucial announcements for income taxpayers and salaried individuals. There are expectations of measures to make the new income tax regime more lucrative. Many people are anticipating some big announcements for the EV, real estate, cryptocurrency, and renewable energy sectors. Industry stalwarts from other sectors like EV, real estate, healthcare, education, energy, auto, agriculture, FMCG, IT, defence, etc are keenly waiting for the interim budget. As the final countdown begins, stay updated with all Budget 2024 announcements with Livemint.
Budget 2024 Live: Date, time, and Where to watch
Interim Budget 2024-2025 is scheduled to be tabled on February 1 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman and is expected to commence at 11 am.
You can watch FM Sitharaman's Budget speech live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live Budget 2023 telecast will also be available on their respective YouTube channels. Besides these, PIB India will also broadcast the Budget speech on their YouTube channel and on Twitter,
You can access the Budget 2024 documents in a "paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. All essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Constitution, will be accessible on the app.
Budget 2024 Live: Expectations - Harinder Sahu, a Sebi-registered Research Analyst at King Research Academy
"During the budget, a critical analysis of pre-rally trends becomes imperative, serving as a reliable indicator for potential market movements. While there are inherent uncertainties, there is also a 70 percent likelihood of positive outcomes, underscoring the need for vigilance and strategic decision-making on budget day."
Budget 2024 Live: Expectations - Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova
"We anticipate that the Interim Budget 2024 might not bring significant shifts in the stock market or investor portfolios, but it's crucial to closely analyze any key announcements for their market impact. This year, market dynamics are expected to be shaped by political and economic factors, with a clear focus on capital expenditure rather than short-term populist measures. This continuation of last year's strategy, emphasizing long-term infrastructural investment, reflects a commitment to sustainable economic growth. Understanding this government approach is vital for investors as they navigate the financial markets in the upcoming year."
Budget 2024 Live: Expectations - Radhika Rao, Senior Economist, DBS Group Research
"The Budget will emphasise an inclusive and prosperous policy push in the context of incremental progressive steps in the roadmap over the next 20-plus years toward India@100 (a century since independence). In an election year, the government usually tables the vote-on-account or the Interim Budget. A vote-on-account seeks approvals for essential expenditure outlays until the polls, while the interim Budget broadly includes an assessment of the current state of the economy, current/capex expenditures, and receipts, as well as revised estimates of the current financial year and estimates for the year ahead. Taking a leaf off the pre-election 2019 Budget, we expect this interim edition to propose modest pro-demand steps to address near-term risks."
Budget 2024 Live: Expectations - Bank of Baroda
A research note from the Bank of Baroda said that with the 2024-25 Budget being an interim one, the government will focus on maintaining continuity of policies while committing itself to the path of fiscal consolidation. "In the wake of weak monsoon, and subdued Rabi sowing, the Budget will focus on steering rural growth. For this, enhanced spending on MGNREGA, PM KISAN, and PMAY can be expected. Driving investment growth will be another focus area for the government. We thus expect ₹1.5-2 lakh crore incremental increase in capex for the next year."
Budget 2024 Live: Expectations - Suman Chowdhury, chief economist and head of research, at Acuite Ratings & Research
"Given the priority that is likely to be given for fiscal consolidation in the upcoming Budget, we don't expect any significant fiscal stimulus in it. However, the government may continue to earmark a significant quantum for capital expenditure with a growth of 15 percent in its budgetary allocation; the latter will continue to be a primary driver of the domestic economy over the medium term. The government may also enhance the subsidy allocation for some segments like farmers, women, informal sector workers and unemployed youth to strengthen domestic private consumption, which is estimated to show a weak growth of 4.4 percent in FY24. Given the need to sustain public investments and also support certain social segments through subsidies or budgetary relief, the targeted reduction of fiscal deficit from 5.9 percent to 5.3 percent will pose a material challenge for the finance ministry, necessitating a significant step-up in non-tax revenues like PSU disinvestments."
Budget 2024 Live: Measures for the economy, select segments to feature in Nirmala Sitharaman's 6th straight budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the last Budget of the Modi 2.0 government before the upcoming general elections on Thursday. The budget is anticipated to include a combination of economic measures, particularly targeting key voter segments such as farmers and women. In her sixth consecutive budget, Sitharaman is expected to highlight the achievements of the Modi government over the past decade and outline future plans for the country without veering from fiscal responsibility.
With recent electoral victories in three states reducing the pressure for populist measures, the focus is likely to be on prudent fiscal policies. Special attention is expected to be given to sectors like agriculture and the overall economy, aiming to generate employment and stimulate consumption.
While an interim budget traditionally avoids major policy announcements due to the impending Model Code of Conduct, past instances, like the 2019 interim budget's announcement of cash assistance for farmers, suggest that governments may still make significant announcements during this period.
Budget 2024 Live: Youth, women power, farmers, poor to be govt's main focus, says President Murmu
On the first day of the budget session, President Draupadi Murmu outlined that the priorities of the government would rest on four key pillers-youth, power, women power, farmers and poor. These pillars will be the key focus of the government in the interim Budget to be presented today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
