Budget 2024: BJD MPs stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over denial of ‘special status’ to Odisha

Budget 2024: BJD lawmakers walked out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon over denial of 'special category' to Odisha. Meanwhile BJP leaders have praised the Budget for its focus on boosting the Odisha tourism sector.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Budget 2024: BJD MPs stage walkout over denial of ‘special status’ to Odisha
Budget 2024: BJD MPs stage walkout over denial of ‘special status’ to Odisha(Photo: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Biju Janata Dal lawmakers staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the Union Budget was being laid out. MPs from the Odisha-based party claimed they were leaving the Parliament as their state had been denied ‘special category’.

“BJD has objected to this budget and walked out of the Rajya Sabha, strongly protesting the continued neglect of Odisha in the Union Budget. We find that the demands of Odisha have not been met. We term this Budget anti-Odisha,” said party MP Sasmit Patra.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. 

Also Read | Budget 2024 Political Reactions Live: ’Budget will give power to…’, says PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to ensure ‘all-round development’ of eastern India as well as developing various tourist sites in Odisha as part of the Budget on Tuesday. The BJD spokesperson however said that the party had walked out “due to denial of Special Category State status to Odisha”.

The FM also unveiled major sops for NDA ally-led Bihar and Andhra Pradesh — including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

“Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had been asking for Special Category. The two states got Special additional funds while Odisha's demand was not considered. Probably this is the punishment meted out to Odisha for electing 20 Lok Sabha BJP MPs out of 21 MPs from Odisha and the reward to the BJP allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” Patra added.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Maha, Haryana overlooked, what did other poll-bound states get?

Meanwhile, BJP leaders from Odisha have hailed the Budget for its focus on developing the tourism sector. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida thanked the Finance Minister and the Centre following the Budget announcements.

"For the development of Odisha, tourism is the prime sector. There are more than 400 km of coastal highways; there is wildlife, landscapes, and scenery; there are also Buddhist pilgrimage centres here, as well as tribal culture and handlooms. I welcome the announcement made by the Centre for the further development of tourism in Odisha," she told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: BJD MPs stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over denial of ‘special status’ to Odisha

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue