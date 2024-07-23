Budget 2024: BJD MPs stage walkout over denial of ‘special status’ to Odisha

Budget 2024: BJD lawmakers walked out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon over denial of 'special category' to Odisha. Meanwhile BJP leaders have praised the Budget for its focus on boosting the Odisha tourism sector.

Biju Janata Dal lawmakers staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the Union Budget was being laid out. MPs from the Odisha-based party claimed they were leaving the Parliament as their state had been denied ‘special category’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“BJD has objected to this budget and walked out of the Rajya Sabha, strongly protesting the continued neglect of Odisha in the Union Budget. We find that the demands of Odisha have not been met. We term this Budget anti-Odisha," said party MP Sasmit Patra.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to ensure ‘all-round development’ of eastern India as well as developing various tourist sites in Odisha as part of the Budget on Tuesday. The BJD spokesperson however said that the party had walked out “due to denial of Special Category State status to Odisha".

“Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had been asking for Special Category. The two states got Special additional funds while Odisha's demand was not considered. Probably this is the punishment meted out to Odisha for electing 20 Lok Sabha BJP MPs out of 21 MPs from Odisha and the reward to the BJP allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh," Patra added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, BJP leaders from Odisha have hailed the Budget for its focus on developing the tourism sector. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida thanked the Finance Minister and the Centre following the Budget announcements.

"For the development of Odisha, tourism is the prime sector. There are more than 400 km of coastal highways; there is wildlife, landscapes, and scenery; there are also Buddhist pilgrimage centres here, as well as tribal culture and handlooms. I welcome the announcement made by the Centre for the further development of tourism in Odisha," she told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

