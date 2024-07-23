Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes incentives to boost MRO activities in aviation, shipping

  • Budget 2024: The government has extended the period for export of goods imported for repairs from six months to one year.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST
India is one of the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets in the world.
India is one of the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets in the world.

Budget 2024: In the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the government has proposed certain incentives to boost maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities in the aviation and shipping sectors.

The government has extended the period for export of goods imported for repairs from six months to one year.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Traders express frustration on social media as FM ups STT on F&O

“To promote domestic aviation and boat & ship MRO, I propose to extend the period for export of goods imported for repairs from six months to one year. In the same vein, I propose to extend the time limit for re-import of goods for repairs under warranty from three to five years,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Earlier in July, the government had implemented the 5 per cent uniform integrated goods and services tax (IGST) rate on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts.

Prior to this change, IGST rates on all aircraft and engine parts were in the range of 5 per cent to 28 per cent.

India is one of the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets in the world.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024: BSE PSU plummets 6% to 4-week low – 3 key factors behind the drop

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 report, tabled by Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday, India's aviation industry is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, and there should be a focus on improving the efficiency and viability of airlines while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“The aviation industry in India is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, with a strong order book of more than 1500 aircraft placed by Indian airlines and a projected demand for over 2,200 aircraft by 2042,” it said.

The survey said there is a need to provide adequate long-haul connectivity from India by strengthening Indian airlines, as a large proportion of Indian international traffic goes through connectivity hubs in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024: Govt to build dormitories near manufacturing clusters

The aviation sector holds significant potential, requiring collaborative efforts between the government, industry stakeholders, and international partners. The survey said investments in infrastructure, skill development, and sustainability initiatives will fuel the sector's future expansion in India.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes incentives to boost MRO activities in aviation, shipping

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.00
    02:57 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.6 (-3.71%)

    Tata Steel

    159.90
    02:57 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.45 (-0.28%)

    Tata Power

    417.45
    02:57 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -6.8 (-1.6%)

    NTPC

    381.65
    02:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.1 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NCC

    346.85
    02:44 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    30.35 (9.59%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,456.80
    02:44 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    194.75 (8.61%)

    Borosil Renewables

    519.35
    02:44 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    40.45 (8.45%)

    Rajesh Exports

    318.95
    02:44 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    21.4 (7.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue