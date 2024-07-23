Hello User
Rahul Gandhi dubs Budget 2024 a 'copy paste of Congress manifesto, previous budgets'

Rahul Gandhi dubs Budget 2024 a 'copy paste of Congress manifesto, previous budgets'

Livemint

The Raebareli lawmaker criticised the Budget for ‘favoring allies and cronies’ and noted its similarities to Congress manifesto and past budgets.

Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi slams 'kursi bachao' bid by Modi govt, says Budget intended to 'appease allies, cronies'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday for adopting a ‘kursi bachao’ Budget. The assertion came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the details before the Lok Sabha and tabled the first budget of Modi 3.0.

Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets," the Raebareli lawmaker wrote on X.

