The Raebareli lawmaker criticised the Budget for ‘favoring allies and cronies’ and noted its similarities to Congress manifesto and past budgets.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday for adopting a ‘kursi bachao’ Budget. The assertion came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the details before the Lok Sabha and tabled the first budget of Modi 3.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets," the Raebareli lawmaker wrote on X.

