Budget 2024: Sitharaman says 58% tax came from simplified corporate tax regime

  • More than two-thirds of individuals availed the new income tax regime, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said 58% tax came from simplified corporate tax regime in the financial year 2024.

More than two-thirds of individuals availed the new income tax regime, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

She also announced that the government will undertake a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act to make it easy to read.

In her Union Budget speech, the finance minister said that the government will come out with SoP (standard operating procedure) for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise compounding of such offences. 

The two tax exemption regimes for charitable trusts will be merged into one, she added.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 12:45 PM IST
