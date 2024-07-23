Budget 2024: Sitharaman says 58% tax came from simplified corporate tax regime

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said 58% tax came from simplified corporate tax regime in the financial year 2024.

More than two-thirds of individuals availed the new income tax regime, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

She also announced that the government will undertake a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act to make it easy to read.

In her Union Budget speech, the finance minister said that the government will come out with SoP (standard operating procedure) for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise compounding of such offences.