Budget 2024 : Agriculture, R&D, infra and employment-- Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 9 priorities. All you need to know

  • The Union Budget 2024, announced today, has outlined infrastructure, urban development and seven other priority areas of the centre.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines 9 areas the government has decided to prioritize
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines 9 areas the government has decided to prioritize

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. This year's budget has outlined nine priorities for the year ahead.

Apart from agriculture, the finance minister has identified eight other priority areas of the government. These are employment and skilling, social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, and research and development (R&D). 

The finance minister also cited next-generation reforms as the focus area of the third Narendra Modi government.
 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:45 AM IST
