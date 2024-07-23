Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Budget / News/  Budget 2024 : Agriculture, R&D, infra and employment-- Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 9 priorities. All you need to know

Budget 2024 : Agriculture, R&D, infra and employment-- Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 9 priorities. All you need to know

Livemint

  • The Union Budget 2024, announced today, has outlined infrastructure, urban development and seven other priority areas of the centre.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines 9 areas the government has decided to prioritize

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. This year's budget has outlined nine priorities for the year ahead.

Apart from agriculture, the finance minister has identified eight other priority areas of the government. These are employment and skilling, social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, and research and development (R&D).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The finance minister also cited next-generation reforms as the focus area of the third Narendra Modi government.

(Keep checking for more updates)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.