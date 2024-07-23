Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. This year's budget has outlined nine priorities for the year ahead.
Apart from agriculture, the finance minister has identified eight other priority areas of the government. These are employment and skilling, social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, and research and development (R&D).
(Keep checking for more updates)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Budget News
, Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.