Budget 2024: Govt hikes monetary limits for filing tax appeals

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hiked monetary limits for filing tax dispute appeals in the tax tribunal, high courts and the Supreme Court to ₹60 lakh, ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively, to reduce the number of pending cases.

The earlier monetary limits for moving to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, high courts and the Supreme Court were ₹20 lakh, ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively.

“While our concerted efforts to reduce the pendency of appeals at various appellate fora are beginning to show good results, it will continue to engage our highest attention. To dispose of the backlog of first appeals, we plan to deploy more officers to hear and decide such appeals, especially those with large tax effect," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25.

Also Read: Budget 2024: The math of how the Centre will cut its fiscal deficit, explained The move could ensure that only cases involving material tax effect are litigated further by tax authorities, providing relief and certainty to cases involving smaller tax amounts, said Abbas Jorawala, senior director and head of direct tax at Khaitan Legal Associates.

Prateek Bansal, taxation partner at White & Brief-Advocates & Solicitors, said it seemed to be an extension of the National Litigation Policy intended to curb litigation at the instance of government departments. “However, similar to goods and services tax (GST), it will be interesting to see the exclusions to these monetary limits, such as cases involving vires of any provisions/notifications or where strictures/adverse comments have been passed and/or cost has been imposed against the government/department or their officers, etc.," Bansal said.

Also Read: Budget 2024 Live Updates: Lower capital gains tax to encourage investment, says Nirmala Sitharaman The new policy could provide certainty to corporate, small and medium taxpayers, said Sanjay Sanghavi, partner, Khaitan & Co. “In the past, when monetary limits were introduced, a significant number of tax matters achieved finality."

Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors, stressed the importance of a qualitative restriction on filing appeals along with quantitative factors. “It seems that on multiple occasions, even factual/settled issues are litigated. It would also be necessary if a qualitative restriction on filing appeals is notified in respect of settled issues."

The finance minister also announced the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024. It was first introduced in 2020 as a dispute resolution scheme applicable to appeals/petitions filed by taxpayers or the income tax department. In essence, it offered to waive interest and penalty if the taxpayer agreed to pay the disputed tax amount.