Budget 2024: Three cancer medicines OUT from basic customs duty

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Tuesday, announced that three cancer treatment medicines will be exempted from basic customs duty.

The health minister also outlined modifications to the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines as part of the Phased Manufacturing Program to "enhance domestic production capacity."

Addressing the Budget speech here, FM Sitharaman said, “To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties. I also propose changes in the BCD on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines…”

These initiatives are part of the government's comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility, while also promoting local manufacturing and innovation in the medical sector.