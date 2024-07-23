Hello User
Business News/ Budget / News/  Budget 2024: Three cancer medicines OUT from basic customs duty

Budget 2024: Three cancer medicines OUT from basic customs duty

Written By Alka Jain

Budget 2024 includes exemption of basic customs duty for three cancer treatment medicines, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Budget 2024: Three cancer medicines OUT from basic customs duty. (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Tuesday, announced that three cancer treatment medicines will be exempted from basic customs duty.

The health minister also outlined modifications to the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines as part of the Phased Manufacturing Program to "enhance domestic production capacity."

Addressing the Budget speech here, FM Sitharaman said, “To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties. I also propose changes in the BCD on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines…"

These initiatives are part of the government's comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility, while also promoting local manufacturing and innovation in the medical sector.

(Please check back for more updates)

