MUMBAI :Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reduced the time limit for reopening old income tax returns (ITRs) for reassessment.
In her Union Budget 2024-25 speech, she said ITRs can be opened three years after the end of the assessment year only if the escaped income is over ₹50 lakh. The aim is to reduce tax uncertainty and disputes in reassessment cases, she said.
This means that tax returns where the escaped income is believed to be below ₹50 lakh can be reopened by the tax department only within the first three years after the end of the assessment year in which the ITR is filed.
Further, the time limit for reassessing ITRs for escaped incomes over ₹50 lakh has been capped at five years from 10 years. The window for search-related ITRs has also been capped at six years.
For instance, ITRs filed for the assessment year 2024-25, where the escaped income is below ₹50 lakh, can be opened until 31 March 2028. Those with escaped income over ₹50 lakh can be reassessed until 31 March 2030.
“If the AO (assessment officer) alleges that income exceeding ₹50 lakh has escaped assessment, he can issue notice under Section 148 for up to five years from the end of the assessment year, provided he has in his possession books of accounts or other documents or evidence related to any asset or expenditure or transaction or entries that show that income chargeable to tax has escaped assessment," said Sandeep Bhalla, partner, Dhruva Advisors.
Bhalla said these changes are aimed at reducing litigation and providing clearer timelines, thereby facilitating ease of business for taxpayers.
Relief to residents with foreign assets
In another change, the budget has provided compliance relief to residents who hold foreign assets.
IT laws mandate that residents declare all foreign assets that they hold under schedule FA in the ITR. Failing to declare these assets invites scrutiny from the tax department under the Black Money Act and a penalty of ₹10 lakh. The budget has proposed waiving the penalty where the aggregate value of assets is below ₹20 lakh.
This proposal benefits employees of multinational companies who get stock options like employee stock ownership plans and restricted stock units from the parent company headquartered outside India, people who invest in US stocks, and residents who may have invested in social security schemes outside India.
It should be noted that the relaxation is only with respect to the penalty and that foreign assets, even when below ₹20 lakh in value, still need to be reported in the ITR. Non-disclosure of foreign assets below ₹20 lakh in value may not attract a penalty but will still be scrutinised by the IT department.
This amendment will take effect from 1 October.