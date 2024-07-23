Budget 2024: Trinamool Congress MP criticizes Centre's preferential treatment to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in Budget 2024, accuses of saving seats for allies. Finance Minister announces major infrastructure boost for both states.

Budget 2024: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Centre for giving preferential treatment to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which are ruled by key allies of the ruling coalition, by providing special packages during Union Budget 2024.

"This is a kursi bachao (saving seat) budget. They have presented the Budget for those parties which will save their seats. This budget is to keep their NDA partners Nitish Kumar and in Andhra Pradesh," Banerjee said speaking to ANI after the presentation of the first Budget of the third term of Narendra Modi government.

Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, the union budget 2024 is politically biased, is anti-people.

"Directionless, anti-people, no vision, only political mission is there. I don't see any light, it is dark...They make tall claims and make promises during elections. But after they get votes, they forget Darjeeling, Kalimpong...People in the hills of Darjeeling should remember this. Let Sikkim get things, we have no objection but keeping Darjeeling deprived is not right...This Budget is anti-people, anti-poor and not for the common people. This is a Budget to appease one party. This is a Budget full of political biases."

Special packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

The Finance Minister said that new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed. An additional allocation to support capital investments will be provided, she said.

She emphasised that the requests of the Bihar government for external assistance from multi-lateral development banks will be expedited. The FM also announced an allocation of ₹11500 crore for flood control measures in Bihar. Funds have also been provided for developing the Temple corridors in the iconic temples in Bihar. The Kashi Model will be implemented in Bodh Gaya. Special funds have also been provided for the Rajgir Jain Temple site.

Andhra Pradesh also benefited from the Union Budget 2024-25 as the Finance Minister announced special financial support to the state, recognising the state's need for capital.

"Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act- Our govt has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies," Sitharaman said."

"In the current FY, ₹15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she added.

The Finance Minister presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one on Tuesday. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12. (ANI)

