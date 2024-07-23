Budget 2024: Total tax receipts ₹32.07 lakh crore, net tax receipts estimated at ₹25.83 lakh crore for FY2024-25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 2024, that the government estimates total tax receipts, other than borrowings, at 32.07 lakh crore for the year 2024-25, and net tax receipts to be at 25.83 lakh crore.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM IST
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the union budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India’s logo as she leaves her office to present the union budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo(REUTERS)

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 2024, that the government estimates a total tax receipt, other than borrowings, at 32.07 lakh crore for the year 2024-25, and the net tax receipt to be at 25.83 lakh crore.

“For the year 2024-25, total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at 32.07 lakh crore and 48.21 lakh crore respectively,” said Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister of India in the Budget announcement.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024: FM announces revision in personal income tax slabs

The net tax receipt is estimated to be at 25.83 lakh crore for the year, as the fiscal deficit is estimated to be at 4.9 per cent of the GDP for the year 2024-25.

“The net tax receipts are estimated at 25.83 lakh crore, and the fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.9 per cent of the GDP. The gross and the net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at 14.01 lakh crore and 11.63 lakh crore respectively,” she said.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Govt lowers fiscal deficit target to 4.9% of GDP for FY25

The tax receipts estimates announced in the Interim Budget announcement remain unchanged in the Union Budget announcement. The Interim Budget announcement was made on February 1, 2024, before the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

The government of India plans to reach the goal of getting the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent in the coming year, with plans to take the fiscal deficit on a declining path as a percentage of GDP.

“We aim to reach the deficit below 4.5 per cent next year. From 2026-27 onwards our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt will be on a declining path on the percentage of GDP,” Sitharaman said in the budget presentation.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Capital gains, income tax changes, capex and more

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsBudget 2024: Total tax receipts ₹32.07 lakh crore, net tax receipts estimated at ₹25.83 lakh crore for FY2024-25

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.00
    01:19 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.6 (-3.71%)

    Tata Steel

    158.80
    01:19 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -1.55 (-0.97%)

    Tata Power

    415.75
    01:19 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -8.5 (-2%)

    Vedanta

    429.30
    01:19 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -19.55 (-4.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    514.30
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    35.4 (7.39%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,428.00
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    165.95 (7.34%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    6,690.00
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    446.95 (7.16%)

    Angel Broking

    2,236.70
    01:07 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    119.35 (5.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue