Business News/ Budget / News/  Budget 2024: Total tax receipts 32.07 lakh crore, net tax receipts estimated at 25.83 lakh crore for FY2024-25

Anubhav Mukherjee

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 2024, that the government estimates total tax receipts, other than borrowings, at 32.07 lakh crore for the year 2024-25, and net tax receipts to be at 25.83 lakh crore.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the union budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 2024, that the government estimates a total tax receipt, other than borrowings, at 32.07 lakh crore for the year 2024-25, and the net tax receipt to be at 25.83 lakh crore.

“For the year 2024-25, total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at 32.07 lakh crore and 48.21 lakh crore respectively," said Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister of India in the Budget announcement.

The net tax receipt is estimated to be at 25.83 lakh crore for the year, as the fiscal deficit is estimated to be at 4.9 per cent of the GDP for the year 2024-25.

“The net tax receipts are estimated at 25.83 lakh crore, and the fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.9 per cent of the GDP. The gross and the net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at 14.01 lakh crore and 11.63 lakh crore respectively," she said.

The tax receipts estimates announced in the Interim Budget announcement remain unchanged in the Union Budget announcement. The Interim Budget announcement was made on February 1, 2024, before the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

The government of India plans to reach the goal of getting the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent in the coming year, with plans to take the fiscal deficit on a declining path as a percentage of GDP.

“We aim to reach the deficit below 4.5 per cent next year. From 2026-27 onwards our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt will be on a declining path on the percentage of GDP," Sitharaman said in the budget presentation.

