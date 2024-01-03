Budget 2024 Trivia: February 1 vs February 28. Why Budget presentation date was changed?
In 2017, then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Union Budget would no longer be tabled on the last working day of February as it used to be in the colonial era.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise in the Parliament to present the Interim Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. Till a few years back, the budget was presented every year at the end of February. But why the parliamentary tradition was changed in 2017, and the Union Budget presented on February 1 instead of the month's end?