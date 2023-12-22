Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey? Will it be presented before the Interim Budget?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Budget, the Finance Ministry presents another important document before the Parliament called the Economic Survey. The survey—released by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and presented by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha—is always presented a day ahead of the Union Budget, typically January 31.