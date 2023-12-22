Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Budget, the Finance Ministry presents another important document before the Parliament called the Economic Survey. The survey—released by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and presented by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha—is always presented a day ahead of the Union Budget, typically January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Economic Survey 2023 had projected GDP growth to be in the range of 6-6.8% for FY24 which is coming to an end on 31 March.

Budget 2024: What is the Economic Survey? As the name suggests, the Economic Survey is a detailed annual report of the state of the national economy in the financial year which is coming to a close. The document not only summarises the performance of major developmental programmes of the government but also highlights the policy initiatives of the Union government. It also provides an outlook for the preceding year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interim Budget vs Vote on Account. How the two are different? The Economic Survey consists of two parts – one includes the economic challenges the country is facing and the second is the analysis of the year gone by. However, the assessment and recommendations of the Economic Survey are not binding on the Union Budget.

Budget 2024: When was the first Economic Survey presented? The first Economic Survey was presented in 1950-51 as a part of the Union Budget. However, in 1964 the Economic Survey was de-linked from the Union Budget. Since then, it has become customary to release the Economic Survey just a day before the presentation of the Union Budget.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interesting facts about the Budget presentation Similarly, for the longest time, the Economic Survey was presented in just one volume, with key sectors of the economy – such as services, agriculture, and manufacturing, and important policy areas – such as fiscal developments, state of employment and inflation. However, between 2010-11 and 2020-21, the survey was presented in two volumes. Last year it again reverted to a single-volume format. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024: Who prepares the Economic Survey? The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA). Currently, V. Anantha Nageswaran is serving as the Chief Economic Advisor of India.

Also Read | Budget 2024: A quick guide on how to read the Budget document Budget 2024: Why is the significance of an Economic Survey? The survey reviews the economic development in India over the past financial year by analysing and providing detailed statistical data of all the sectors, industries, agriculture, employment, prices, and exports among others.

The survey also helps in giving a better understanding of the Union Budget by comprehending the country's priority for the next financial year and what sectors would need more emphasis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Income tax expectations for Budget 2024. Details here The Economic Survey is the most authoritative and comprehensive analysis of the economy that is conducted from within the Union government.

Budget 2024: What is included in the Economy Survey? The Economic Survey is divided into two parts: Part A and Part B. The first part usually consists of the major economic developments in the year as well as a broad review of the economy. While, the second part covers specific topics such as social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.

Will it be presented before the Interim Budget? As per the Parliamentary convention the incumbent government is not supposed to present the Economic Survey with the Interim Budget presented in the election year. The task of framing the Economic Survey is given to the government that will take power post the elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

