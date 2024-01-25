Budget 2024: What is ‘Halwa ceremony’? Why is it so important?
An integral prelude to the Budget presentation is the traditional ‘Halwa Ceremony’, hosted and attended by the Finance Minister and other officials of the ministry involved in the Budget-making process inside the North Block. The ceremony heralds the start of Budget document printing
The Halwa ceremony, marking the beginning of the compilation of documents for the Interim Budget 2024, was held in North Block in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad on Wednesday. So, what is ‘Halwa ceremony’? And why is it so important?