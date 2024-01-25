Budget 2024: What is ‘Halwa ceremony’? Why is it so important?

The Halwa ceremony, marking the beginning of the compilation of documents for the Interim Budget 2024, was held in North Block in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad on Wednesday. So, what is ‘Halwa ceremony’? And why is it so important? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The budget-making is a long process, it takes several months of planning, consulting and compiling to create the final draft of the Budget document. The process begins almost six months before the financial statement is presented in Parliament, commencing deliberations in August-September of the previous year.

Also Read | Budget 2024: How the Union Budget is prepared? A quick guide An integral prelude to the Budget presentation is the traditional "Halwa ceremony", hosted and attended by the Finance Minister and other officials of the ministry involved in the Budget-making process inside the North Block. The ceremony heralds the start of Budget document printing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is ‘Halwa ceremony’? As per tradition, every year the Finance Ministry hosts a 'Halwa ceremony', around 9 to 10 days before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament. The ceremony marks the commencement of the process of printing the Union Budget. This ceremonial activity takes place in the basement of the Finance Ministry (North Block) within Central Delhi, home to a dedicated printing press.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interim Budget vs Vote on Account. How the two are different? The popular Indian sweet dessert is prepared in a massive kadhai and served to the Finance Ministry staff. The Finance Minister gives the go-ahead by stirring the kadhai and serving the sweet to officials. It is also a gesture to recognise the efforts of all the members in preparing the Union Budget.

Why is it so important? What makes the ceremony significant is that it initiates the ‘lock-in’ for the ministry staff to prevent leaks, lasting until the financial statement is tabled. To maintain secrecy and to leave no room for leaks, the North Block basement is transformed into a fortress. For about 9 to 10 days, finance ministry officials and other staff directly involved with either the making or the printing of the Budget are kept in isolation and completely cut off from the outside world. In case of emergencies, the family members of the officials have the option to leave a message on a designated number, although direct communication is not permitted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Budget 2024: A quick guide on how to read the Budget document The staff are allowed to exit the North Block only after the Finance Minister tables the budget in Lok Sabha on February 1.

These stringent measures trace back to a leak that occurred in 1950. A segment of the 1950 Union Budget was leaked when the printing of the Budget document was underway at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Following the leak, then finance minister John Matthai had to resign. Since 1980, the North Block basement has been established as the permanent location for budget printing.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!