Budget 2024: What is Vote on Account? Significance and more…
Budget 2024: A vote on account or interim Budget is presented by the government during the election year before the pollsis an advance grant to the government from the Consolidated Fund of India to cover short-term expenditure requirements until the new financial year begins.
The country's economy is approaching the Union Budget on February 1, 2024, along with the general elections in the same year. During an election year, the government does not present a full-fledged Budget for the whole year, instead the government prepares an interim budget or a vote on account. Livemint explains what these terms mean and how they are different from the Union Budget.