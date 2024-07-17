Budget 2024: India's population surge calls for innovative family planning
Summary
- India proved that development is the best contraceptive. Now, we need to focus on adapting to the demographic destiny through careful planning
There is often a gap between public posturing and private reality. This disconnect in the context of India’s population growth—a crucial element of its future development journey—is particularly striking. At the World Population Conference in 1974, India took a strong stance against Western emphasis on population control, with Dr Karan Singh, then a Union minister, famously stating, “development is the best contraceptive". However, two years later, the same government initiated a coercive sterilization programme that contributed to the downfall of the Indira Gandhi government.