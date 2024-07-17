Also Read: Simpler migration policies can solve the depopulation conundrum

Inter-regional population distribution is linked to the distribution of political and economic resources. The allocation of parliamentary seats was frozen using population data from the 1971 Census, resulting in disparities in the number of constituents represented by each member of Parliament across states. Southern states fear that if this were to be recalibrated to equalize representation, they would lose seats and political power to the North. Moreover, since the Centre-state resource-sharing formula depends on population size, they may also suffer financial losses. As they see it, using population size for these allocations rewards states that performed poorly in reducing fertility.