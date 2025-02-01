Budget 2025 Live Updates: The high-stakes Union Budget 2025 is finally here, to be unveiled at 11 a.m today amid industry-wide expectations of capex growth and tax relief for the salaried class. The first part of the budget session kicked off in the Parliament on Friday, January 31, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey. From today's budget, India Inc. widely anticipates the government's measures on higher allocation towards boosting infrastructure, ease of doing business, artificial intelligence (AI) models, among others.
Budget 2025 Date and time
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. FM Sitharaman will be announcing the second full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government formed in 2024. The first part of the Budget session began on Friday, January 31, 2025, when FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025 in the Parliament.
Indian stock market on Budget day
The Indian stock market will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite being a Saturday. Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will observe regular trading activities on account of Union Budget 2025-26 today. "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025," said the exchanges in an official circular. The Indian stock market is usually closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Stay tuned to LiveMint to track all minute-by-minute live updates of Budget 2025-26
Budget 2025 LIVE: Key reforms for taxpayers in the past five budgets — Capital gains tax reforms
Budget 2025 LIVE: Budget 2024 saw a range of changes with regards to capital gains which are described below:
A. STCG (Short term capital gains): In Budget 2024, tax rate on short term gains was raised to 20 percent from 15 percent earlier on specified financial assets.
B. LTCG: Also in Budget 2024, a tax rate of 12.5 percent was introduced on long term gains on all financial and non-financial assets (instead of 20 per cent earlier). The limit of exemption of capital gains on certain listed financial assets was raised from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1.25 lakh per year. (3/10)
Budget 2025 LIVE: Key reforms for taxpayers in the past five budgets — New regime becomes default
Budget 2025 LIVE: In Budget 2023, the new tax regime became a default regime. This means all taxpayers are meant to file their tax return as per the new regime, however they were also given the option of filing return under the old regime as well. (2/10)
Budget 2025 LIVE: Key reforms for taxpayers in the past five budgets — New income tax regime
Budget 2025 LIVE: New income tax regime:TheFM announced the new tax regime in Budget 2020 as an optional regime. This was done to simplify the tax system where in concessional tax rates were offered while removing the benefits of certain deductions. (1/10)
Budget 2025 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman's Saree Tales
Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's choices of sarees reflect her love for Indian handwoven textiles and crafts. For the Budget 2024 in July, she wore a white silk Mangalagiri saree featuring a magenta border. Her saree matched the Budget's choice of special financial support for Andhra Pradesh.
For the interim Budget, Sitharaman chose a blue coloured tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork that she teamed with an golden-hued blouse. West Bengal is famous for the kantha stitch. See photos here
Budget 2025 LIVE: Taxpayers looking to Budget to boost money in hand
Budget 2025 LIVE: Overall, taxpayers and India Inc. alike are hoping for Budget 2025-26 to boost money in hand for common people, revive the job market, boost the economy, and improve consumer spending.
Good morning and welcome to Livemint's coverage of the Budget expectations. Stay tuned for the latest news, opinions and developments!
Budget 2025 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman breaks Morarji Desai's record of most Budgets presented
Budget 2025 LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her eighth straight Budget, overtaking former prime minister Morarji Desai's record for presenting the most annual budgets in Parliament.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Corporate, India Inc keen on GST rationalisation
Budget 2025 LIVE: Further, corporates and industries are keenly watching for updates on GST rates, rationalisation of GST slabs or related announcements, besides capex allocations, new government schemes, push or updates to older government initiatives, and more.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Out with the old, in with the new?
Budget 2025 LIVE: All eyes on are on potential income tax announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her eighth Union Budget speech on February 1, 2025.
Indian taxpayers, especially the middle class, are eyeing potential income tax (I-T) announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and whether her eighth Budget speech will do away with the old tax regime, raise deduction limits, or rationalise tax slabs.
Budget 2025 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil Union Budget 2025-26 at 11 am in the Parliament
Budget 2025 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am in Parliament. The central government notified that the first part of the Budget session will commence on January 31 and conclude on February 13. The second part of the session will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4.