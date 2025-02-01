Budget 2025: As India prepares for Budget 2025, PM Modi's government faces unprecedented challenges, from a lack of majority to economic uncertainties. This budget could define the future as it responds to opposition attacks and a volatile global market.

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 at 11 am, today. This will be Sitharaman's eighth consecutive Budget and her second full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government formed in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1- Budget without BJP majority: Budget 2025 is Modi government second full budget without a majority post 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reduced to 240 seats in the 2024 general elections.

The previous budget by Nirmala Sitharaman was presented in July 2024. The government got a little over a month after the Lok Sabha election results to present the budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past two terms, the BJP enjoyed a brute majority on its own.

2- U-turns of Modi 3.0: On August 6, 2024, the Modi government rolled back its July Budget proposal to remove indexation benefits on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax from the sale of unlisted assets.

The Opposition reacted to the U-Turn and claimed that the government is already in a 'rollback’ mode, citing the withdrawing the Budget announcement on indexation, among other decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indexation benefits rollback Sitharaman had in her Budget 2024-25 announced the withdrawal of indexation benefits from real estate and LTCG tax from 20 percent to 12.5 percent. The proposal didn’t go down well with homebuyers as well as the real estate sector who sought a rethink.

After the rollback, the government allowed homeowners to pay LTCG tax at a rate of 20 percent with an indexation benefit or at a new rate of 12.5 percent without an indexation benefit for properties acquired before July 23, 2024.

In 2016, amid protests by employees, the Modi government reversed its decision to lower the interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.7 percent for 2015-16 and agreed to fix it at 8.8 percent as decided by retirement fund body EPFO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3- Mahakumbh Stampede Aftermath: Budget 2025 comes days after the Mahakumbh 2025 stampede that killed 30 people and injured several others on January 29.

The opposition has accused the BJP-led government of politicising the Mahakumbh congregation and promoting VIP culture at the expense of the common man.

4 - Uncertain global scenario: In 2014, expectations were low from the first term of Modi government. In 2019, the budgets came with a hope. But the Budget 2025 comes against the backdrop of a volatile market, devaluation of rupee and uncertain global scenario with Donald Trump at the helm in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump has already threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations, including India.

5- Opposition Attack: Amid the opposition’s attack, the Modi government needs to counter the perception of slowing economy. The opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, is also expected to target Modi government over allegedly favouring Gautam Adani and the BJP’s disregard for BR Ambedkar.

In his address to the media before the beginning of the session on Friday, however, PM Modi made a snide jibe at Opposition by saying that there was no foreign-backed interference in the session for the first time in ten years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}