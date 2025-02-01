Budget 2025: In her Budget 2025-26 speech, FM Sitharaman raised the threshold on rent to ₹6 lakh. She increased the annual limit for TDS on rent to be increased from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹6 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She added that the government has proposed that two self-occupied properties, instead of just one, can be valued at ‘nil’ for tax purposes.

Among other things, she announced that there will be no income tax payable up to 12 lakh under new income tax regime for salaried class. Additionally, a rebate of ₹70,000 has been announced. However these will not apply to long term capital gains.

