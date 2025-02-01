Budget
Budget 2025: Income tax cuts extend FMCG's winning streak
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 01 Feb 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Summary
- The budget 2025, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focused on boosting consumption by providing tax breaks to the middle class—a welcome relief for the sector facing sluggish demand.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector welcomed the tax cuts announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 with a 3% gain—its biggest budget-day gain since 2012.
