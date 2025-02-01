Budget 2025: Income tax cuts extend FMCG's winning streak

Schemes focused on boosting agricultural productivity and rural incomes have also benefited the FMCG sector. For example, a 24% year-on-year increase in budget allocation for rural and agricultural schemes in the budget 2017-18 and provisions for climate-resistant seeds and digital infrastructure for farmers in the budget 2024-25 raised hopes for growth in the consumption sector. These initiatives fueled optimism about consumer spending, with the FMCG index climbing 2% to 4% around the respective budget announcements.