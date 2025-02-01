Budget 2025 math: How the government plans to cut fiscal deficit this year
SummaryThe Centre has cut its fiscal deficit target for 2025-26 to 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP). Here's how it plans to achieve this number and what lies ahead.
NEW DELHI : Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2025-26 at 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 2024-25's 4.8%. This marks the conclusion of a crucial post-pandemic fiscal consolidation period that began with the Union Budget 2021-22. when the Centre committed to reducing the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of GDP by FY26.