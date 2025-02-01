In 10 charts: Budget 2025 report card on railways, roads, education and health

Education

India’s spending on education has always been a key issue ahead of the Budget. Of late, employability has become a big concern as well, with students finding it difficult to master the right skills to land good job opportunities. While employability has steadily risen, it remains sub-par at just 55%. The spending share of the education ministry has declined over the years and has remained below the 3% mark as a share of total expenditure. There is a dire need to spend more on education to ensure it supports the changing dynamic of the job markets.