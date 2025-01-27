Budget 2025 date and time: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1. This Union Budget will be the second full financial budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third successive term. Like the previous four Union Budgets and one Interim, the full Union Budget 2025-26 will also be delivered in paperless form.

What is the Union Budget 2025? Union Budget 2025: The proposed expenditures and revenues of the federal government for the next fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31, are outlined in the Union Budget, an annual financial statement.

Since 2019, the government's fiscal, spending, income, and economic policies are all included in the budget paper, also known as the bahi-khaata.

Date, time and place of Union Budget 2025 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. Her speech will start at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

Union Budget 2025: Where to watch FM Sitharaman announcements live? The Union budget will be broadcast on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV.

It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels.

Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025 speech can be watched live on Livemint.com.

All the latest updates about the Budget 2025, can be tracked on livemint.com Budget live blog Where can I find live updates for Budget 2025? Digital access to the budget documents will be provided on the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in.

All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access to the Budget.

The budget documents will be available in both Hindi and English.

What is the significance of Halwa Ceremony before Budget 2025? The halwa ceremony, a tradition in the Indian budget-making process since the 1980s, marks the final stage of preparation for the Union budget.

When did the Budget-making process begin for 2025? The Finance Ministry began preparing the Budget in October 2024, engaging in discussions with various ministries to finalize financial estimates and needs for the upcoming fiscal year.