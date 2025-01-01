The Union Budget 2025 is expected to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2025, following the tradition of recent years. While there has been no official confirmation from the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely unveil the second full-fledged budget of the Modi 3.0 government on the first day of next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In light of the Union Budget 2025 announcement, the Indian stock market ( BSE and NSE) will remain open on 1 February despite being a Saturday. "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025," said the exchanges in a circular.

On all Saturdays and Sundays, Indian stock exchanges are typically closed for trade. There have been earlier instances of the Union Budget being presented on Saturday.

Budget 2025: Date and time The Finance Minister will most likely present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 at 11 a.m. This will be the minister's eighth budget presentation, which includes six annual and two interim budgets.

Income Tax Budget 2025: Expectations As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, expectations among salaried individuals for potential income tax relief are mounting.

"Annual budget-driven tax changes often disrupt long-term financial planning," stated Sudhir Kaushik, Co-Founder & CEO of Taxspanner. "While the New Tax Regime has been designed to incentivize spending for non-savers, it's crucial that taxpayers focused on saving are also allowed to maintain their existing plans. Lower tax rates shouldn't become a trap, as simplified tax regimes don't address future financial responsibilities. Taxpayers and their advisors should choose the regime that best suits their needs. Forcing the New Tax Regime undermines this choice, and a more democratic approach would allow taxpayers to decide what is best for them."

Where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech LIVE Doordarshan and Sansad TV, the official channels of Parliament, will broadcast live coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech. The Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan YouTube platforms will also stream the live Budget 2024 program.

Where to read Budget 2025 documents A "paperless form" of the interim Budget 2025 is available via the Union Budget Mobile App. The Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in) or Android and iOS users can download the multilingual app, which is accessible in Hindi and English.