Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented a record eighth consecutive budget and announced the setting up of Makhana Board in Bihar.

"A Makhana board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Budget 2025 Speech LIVE The Finance Minister said that the people engaged in the activities will be organised in FPOs.

"The board will provide hand-holding and training support to Makhana farmers and ensure that they receive benefits of all government schemes.



Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack and ingredient in Indian cuisine, particularly in the northern and eastern regions.

A national mission on high-yielding seeds will also be launched, added the minister.

Presenting the Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman outlined key priorities to accelerate economic growth, ensure inclusive development, support industries, and enhance household sentiment.

“Union Budget 2025-26 with an effort to a. Accelerate growth b. Secure inclusive development c. Invigorate society and industry d. Uplift household sentiment and e. Enhance spending on power of India's rising middle class,” said the minister.

The Finance Minister highlighted the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' (Development for All), aiming for balanced growth across all regions. She said the government aims to unlock India's full potential and enhance its global standing.

Budget 2025 share market impact LIVE Updates: “Inclusive growth path” Asserting that the Budget's focus is to take everyone together on inclusive growth path, Sitharaman said the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focusing on 'garib' youth, 'anna daata' and 'nari', spurring agricultural growth and productivity, building rural prosperity and resilience.

Other announcements — Govt to launch on 6-year program for Atamnirbharta in pulses with special focus on tur, urad, and masoor

— 5 national centres for skilling with global expertise.

— To promote footwear and leather sectors, a focused scheme will be launched

— Scheme for socio-economic upliftment of urban workers to be implemented.

— Govt to create additional infrastructure in five IITs; to expand IIT Patna.