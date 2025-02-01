Budget 2025: Fiscal Deficit for FY26 estimated at 4.4%, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- FY25 Fiscal deficit seen at 4.8 percent of GDP, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Fiscal Deficit for FY25 is at 4.8 per cent of GDP and for FY26 it is estimated at 4.4%.
"In the July Budget, I committed to staying the course for Fiscal consolidation, Our endeavour will be to kept the fiscal deficit each year. such that the Central government debt remain on decaling path as a percentage of the GDP," said Sitharaman.
Presenting the Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said net market borrowings are estimated at ₹11.54 lakh crore for next fiscal year.
The finance minister also said the government will set up a high-level committee for regulatory reforms on all non-financial sectors.