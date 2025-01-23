Budget 2025: A green hydrogen push likely for polluting sectors
Summary
- The government would use incentives to encourage these polluting businesses to move towards green hydrogen and become cleaner rather than forcing them to make the transition
New Delhi: Given the slower-than-expected adoption of green technologies due to high capital expenditures, the Union Budget for FY26 may announce financial support for green hydrogen initiatives in key polluting industries, including steel, cement, and power, according to two people aware of the matter.