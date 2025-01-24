Budget 2025: The customary Halwa ceremony, which marks the final stage of the Union Budget preparation process, is scheduled to be held in Central Secretariat's North Block on Friday evening, January 24.

As per convention, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the ceremony, with Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and secretaries in attendance. Officers and staff involved in the budget preparation and compilation process will also be present.

What is Halwa ceremony? Know more about the customary ritual: The Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process for the Union Budget preparation begins.

It involves preparing ‘halwa’, an Indian sweet dish, in a large ‘kadhai’ at the North Block.

The Finance Minister ceremoniously stirs the ‘kadhai’ and serves the halwa to everyone involved in the Budget-making process.

This tradition is also a way to acknowledge the hard work of the finance ministry officials involved in the process of Budget making.

The halwa ceremony heralds the process of printing all the budget documents ahead of the presentation in Parliament.

The halwa ceremony is a significant event as it also marks the beginning of the lockdown at the finance ministry; no official is allowed to leave the ministry compound. Everyone on the Budget team is allowed to leave only after the financial document is presented in Parliament.

Since 1980, the printing of the Union Budget has been a permanent feature in the basement of the North Block.

When will Budget 2025 be presented this year? The budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10.

Like the previous few full Union Budgets, the Budget 2025 will also be delivered in paperless form.

Nirmala Sitharaman's 7th Budget The upcoming Budget 2025 will mark the 7th Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman presents as a Finance Minister.

She has a record for presenting the most annual budgets, which was earlier held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964 as finance minister.