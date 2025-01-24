Budget 2025: The customary Halwa ceremony, which marks the final stage of the Union Budget preparation process, is scheduled to be held in Central Secretariat's North Block on Friday evening, January 24.
As per convention, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the ceremony, with Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and secretaries in attendance. Officers and staff involved in the budget preparation and compilation process will also be present.
The budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.
President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10.
Like the previous few full Union Budgets, the Budget 2025 will also be delivered in paperless form.
The upcoming Budget 2025 will mark the 7th Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman presents as a Finance Minister.
She has a record for presenting the most annual budgets, which was earlier held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964 as finance minister.
(With agency inputs)
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.