Budget 2025: From ₹ 500 crore for AI education to boosting additional infra in IITs: A look at allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made a series of announcements related to the development of infrastructure and said ₹1.5 lakh crore will be provided towards 50-year interest-free loans to states for infrastructure development.

Budget 2025 for infrastructure development Public Private Partnership in Infrastructure — Each infrastructure-related ministry will come up with a 3-year pipeline of projects that can be implemented in PPP mode.

— States will also be encouraged to do so and can seek support from the IIPDF (India Infrastructure Project Development Fund) scheme to prepare PPP proposals, said FM.

Support to States for Infrastructure An outlay of ₹1.5 lakh crore is proposed for the 50-year interest free loans to states for capital expenditure and incentives for reforms.

Modified Udaan scheme The FM announced a modified Udaan scheme to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and North East region districts.

Greenfield Airport in Bihar In addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta, Sitharaman announced that a Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the State.

National Geospatial Mission — The governemnt will will start a National Geospatial Mission to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data.

— Using PM Gati Shakti, this Mission will facilitate modernization of land records, urban planning, and design of infrastructure projects.

Warehousing facility for air cargo — The government will facilitate upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo including high value perishable horticulture produce.

— Cargo screening and customs protocols will be streamlined and made user friendly.

Centre of Excellence in AI for Education A Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education will be set up with a total outlay of ₹500 crore.

Additional infra in five IITs set up after 2014 — Additional infrastructure will be created in the 5 IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students.

— Hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT, Patna will also be expanded.

Jal Jeevan Mission — The Budget outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission will be enhanced to achieve 100 per cent coverage.

— The Mission’s focus will be on the quality of infrastructure and O&M of rural piped water supply schemes through “Jan Bhagidhari".

Asset Monetization Plan 2025-30

The Finance Minister said that building on the success of the first Asset Monetization Plan announced in 2021, the second Plan for 2025-30 will be launched to plough back capital of ₹10 lakh crore in new projects. Regulatory and fiscal measures will be fine tuned to support the Plan.

Urban Sector Reforms Urban sector reforms related to governance, municipal services, urban land, and planning will be incentivised.