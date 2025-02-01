The government has proposed infrastructure status for large ships to promote ship ownership and shipbuilding in the country and make India one of the top five countries in these areas by 2047.

In her Budget speech for 2025-26 on Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ships above a specified size will be included in the harmonised master list (HML) for infrastructure. This means purchases of large ships will grant buyers the same benefits that shipbuilders currently receive.

What this means Infrastructure status will allow shipping entities to secure funds with easier financial terms, longer repayment periods, and lower rates from commercial banks. This will make it easier to buy ships from Indian shipyards and raise Indian ship ownership.

India, ranked 22nd on shipbuilding, currently has less than a 1% share of the global market, which is dominated by China, South Korea and Japan. It ranks 18th on ship ownership, with a fleet size of around 1,550 registered vessels and carrying capacity of 13.5 million gross tonnage (GT). Under its ‘Vision 2047’ plan, the government wants to make India one of the five biggest ship owners globally, with 100 million GT by 2047. It also plans to expand shipbuilding in the country and be among the top five shipbuilders by 2047, with a production capacity of 4.5 million gross tonnage per annum (GTPA), from just 0.1 million GTPA at present.

Easy loans to reduce costs The shipbuilding industry already has infrastructure status, which allows shipbuilding firms to get flexible loans with relatively low interest rates and tenures similar to the economic life of their assets. It also allows shipbuilders to issue infrastructure bonds to meet their working capital requirements and receive tax benefits.

Anil Devli, CEO of the Indian National Shipowners’ Association (INSA), said, “Infrastructure status will allow Indian companies access to long-tenure, low-cost funds, which will help them acquire and operate more ships, both for coastal and global operations. This will help reduce the cost of operations of Indian entrepreneurs and considerably ease operational cash flows since funds available for capital-intensive purchases will match repayments linked to the asset’s lifespan of 12-15 years. This has been a demand of the industry for a while now.”

“Currently, our foreign competitors have access to low-cost funds. Once we get [loans with] these kinds of tenures it will promote the acquisition of ships and offshore rigs and expand the country’s maritime footprint,” he added.

Capital subsidy scheme Apart from infrastructure status, the budget has also proposed extending and revamp MoPSW’s capital subsidy scheme – the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) – for shipbuilding. The scheme, which ends in March 2026, provides financial assistance to Indian shipyards for shipbuilding contracts signed between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2026, with the rate starting from 20% in 2016 and dropping to 11% in 2026.