Budget 2025 Key Announcements: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Parliament on February 1. This was her record eighth budget presented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term i.e. Modi 3.0.
In her speech, Sitharaman said the Budget aims at “transformative reforms” in six key areas — financial sector, mining, power sector, regulatory, taxation, and urban development reforms.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.