Business News/ Budget / News/  Budget 2025 - Key Announcements

Budget 2025 - Key Announcements

1 min read . 12:22 PM IST
Livemint

Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to enhance credit cover for MSMEs to 10 crore

1

Income Tax - 2025 : No income tax payable for those with income up to 12 lakh , Slabs under new tax regime revised

2

New Income Tax Bill to be simple to understand, leading to tax certainty and reduce litigation

3

Annual limit for TDS on rent of 2.4 lakh raised to 6 lakh

TCS to be removed on remittances on education financed by loans

Tax deduction limit on interest for senior citizens raised to 1 lakh

4

Govt Debt: Endeavor to keep fiscal deficit each year such that that central government' debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP

5

Travel and tourism: Modified Udaan Scheme to enhance regional connectivity to carry 4 crore people in next 10 years, Greenfield airports in Bihar and Top 50 tourism destinations to be developed.

6

Broadband connectivity to government secondary schools and primary health centers in rural areas under Bharat NET

7

Five National Centers of Excellence for skilling will be set up with global expertise and partnerships to equip youth with the skills required for make for India, make for the world

8

New Nuclear Mission for development of 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, five India made small modular reactors to be operationalised by 2033

9

Investing in people: 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs to be set up in government schools

 

10

National Manufacturing Mission for small, medium and large industries to support clean tech manufacturing

11

10,000 additional seats to be created in medical colleges and hospitals, with the goal to add 75,000 seats in next five years

12

Makhana Board in Bihar, National Missions on high-yielding seeds and cotton productivity.

13

Prime Minister Dhandhanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states for 1.74 crore farmers in 100 districts for enhancing productivity, crop diversification, storage, improvement in irrigation facilities, and long and term shot term credit facilities.

14

Credit Guarantee Cover to be enhanced to 10 crore for micro and small enterprises, and to 20 crore for start-ups

15

Centre of Excellence in AI for education to be set up with 500 crore outlay. Additional infrastructure to be created in 5 IITs started after 2014

16

Focus products scheme for footwear and leather sector to enhance productivity , quality and competitiveness

17

36 more life saving drugs and medicines exempted from customs duty

18

Safe harbour for tax certainty for NRIs who store components for supply to specific electronics manufacturing units
