Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that a modified 'Udaan Scheme' will be launched to enhance regional connectivity.

Announced in the Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme will add 120 destinations.

"The Udaan scheme has enabled 1.5 crore middle class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel. The scheme has connected 88 ports, airports and operationalised 698 routes," said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister further added that inspired by the success of the scheme, a modified Udaan scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.