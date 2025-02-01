Budget 2025: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a slew of benefits for senior citizens in the country while delivering her eighth Budget speech on Saturday, February 1. Here's what Sitharaman proposed for the elderly in Budget 2025:

1. The limit for tax deduction (TDS) on interest for senior citizens is being doubled from the current ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

2. Nirmala Sitharaman said senior citizens with very old National Savings Scheme (NSS) accounts — that are not attracting interest anymore — will be allowed to withdraw their savings without any tax (on or after the August 29, 2024).

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the extension of the time limit for filing updated returns for any assessment year. The time limit is proposed to be extended from the current two years to four years.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014. This was Nirmala Sitharaman's eight budget speech.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced rationalisation of TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) regime to ease compliance burden. She said tax proposals are guided by income tax reforms for middle class, TDS rationalisation, and easing compliance burden.

Sitharaman also proposed the exemption of TCS (tax collected at source) for remittances for education purposes in cases where education loan is taken from specified financial institutions.

She added that 33,000 taxpayers have availed Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 scheme to settle direct tax disputes. Besides, the budget extends the period of incorporation by five years for startups to avail of tax benefits.

Income tax slab and rates changed speech, announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to ₹12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers especially the middle class.

This limit will be ₹12.75 lakh rupees for salaried tax payers counting ₹75,000 of standard deduction. She also stated that the new income tax regime will be simpler, with a special focus on benefiting the middle class.

Here's recap if new income tax slabs:

Income up to Rs. 4,00,000: No tax

Rs. 4,00,001 to Rs. 8,00,000: 5% tax

Rs. 8,00,001 to Rs. 12,00,000: 10% tax

Rs. 12,00,001 to Rs. 16,00,000: 15% tax

Rs. 16,00,001 to Rs. 20,00,000: 20% tax

Rs. 20,00,001 to Rs. 24,00,000: 25% tax

Above Rs. 24,00,000: 30% tax