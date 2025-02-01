The government will develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.

“Govt to give special focus on destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha,” said FM Sitharaman, adding, “Top 50 tourist destination sites in the country to be developed in partnership with states through a challenge mode.”

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state. Besides, support will be provided for western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.

“The government will also encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining,” she added.

Sitharaman also noted that 100 GW of nuclear power is essential for India's energy transition.

UDAN scheme Emphasizing the UDAN scheme, Sitharaman said that it has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspiration for speedier travel.

"The scheme has connected 88 ports, and airports and operationalized 619 routes," she said while announcing a modified version of the scheme, ANI reported.

“Udaan has Inspired by that success, a modified Udaan scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry four crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly aspirational and northeastern regional districts,” FM Sitharaman said.

In her budget speech, she said Budget 2025 continues the government's efforts to accelerate growth, inclusive development, private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, and enhance the spending power of India's rising middle-class.

