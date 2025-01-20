Budget 2025 to offer tax breaks for individuals
Summary
- While stability in the tax regime is a virtue that the government prefers, modifying the new tax regime again after last year’s revision, that too in the early years of its third term in office, shows the urgency to stimulate consumption demand.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to offer income tax breaks for individuals in the Union budget for FY26 as part of efforts to boost household spending and stimulate economic growth, two persons informed about discussions in the government said.